Heavy security deployment as Rubanda holds NRM party elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is heavy deployment of police and Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) in Rubanda town council where the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) is conducting party primaries.

Rubanda is among the 55 districts that are conducting party elections to fill gaps in new administrative units. This is aimed at enabling the areas to have representation at the National Delegate’s Conference that will take place on Saturday at Namboole stadium.

The tight race is between Henry Ariganyira Musasizi, the chairperson of the Parliamentary Finance Committee who is also Rubanda East County Member of Parliament and Benon Bwebare, a prominent businessman.

The two are contesting for the party chairperson seat. Owoyesigyire Drake Diaz, a tour guide is contesting for the position of district publicity secretary entrepreneurs against former State Minister of Economic Monitoring Henry Banyenzaki.

Police and UPDF officers were seen patrolling all areas in Rubanda town council and Rubanda district headquarters where voting is being held.

The officers are being commanded by Dan Byaruhanga, Deputy Kigezi region Police Commander and Tai Mahnfuzi Ramadhan, Rubanda District Police Commander.

All the vehicles except those of top NRM leaders and contestants are being blocked from accessing the District council hall premises. Ramadhan says that the deployment is to ensure that there is peace during the polls.

Bwebare is accusing Musasizi of monetarizing the election by allegedly bribing voters.

Francis Tumukunde, the NRM secretariat supervisor in- charge of Kigezi sub-region says that he has not received any official complaint of voter bribery.

In Rukiga District, Edmond Atusaire Researcher and former Rukiga county Member of Parliament aspirant on NRM ticket is contesting against a prominent businessman Apollo Nyegamehe alias Aponye for the chairperson seat.

