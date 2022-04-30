Heavy rains destroy gardens in Kibuku

Kibuku, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Heavy rains have caused severe havoc to residents in Kibuku after destroying several homes and gardens.

The rains that pounded the district on Thursday affected homesteads in the sub counties of Kasasira, Nankodo and Kasasira town council in Kibuku district.

According to residents, rains were falling since Tuesday all through Thursday, leaving them in a dilemma after their crop gardens were washed away and their houses destroyed.

The rains washed gardens of cassava, beans, bananas, groundnuts, sorghum among others and residents have now asked the government for intervention since they are currently left without anything.

Fatuma Sebano and Zam Namuyonle, both residents of Kasasira West said that all the cassava and beans that they had planted were destroyed.

Muhammad Nalume, another resident whose house was blown away said that he is currently living in the neighbor’s house with all his children.

He said even the food that he had stored in the house was also destroyed by the heavy rains.

Mbulakyalo Badawi, the district councilor for Kasasira town council said the heavy rains that destroyed people’s crops have now threatened to cause acute hunger in the area.

He appealed to government to come up with immediate interventions to save the affected residents by especially providing food and shelter.

URN