Heavy deployment ahead of Wadri’s Arua Victory party

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dozens of uniformed and plain clothed security personnel have been deployed in Arua town ahead of the victory celebrations organised by Arua Municipality MP Kassiano Wadri.

Over 10 police vehicles including anti-riot water, pepper and foam canons arrived in Arua at 5pm today with hundreds of police and military personnel aboard.

Kassiano Wadri’s victory party is slated for today Sunday March 24, 2019 at Arua Hill Grounds. It is expected to attract dozens of opposition legislators and people power enthusiasts.

Wadri won the Arua municipality by election in August last year, after beating Nusura Tiperu, the National Resistance Movement -NRM candidate in a hotly contested race.

But by the time of the declaration of results, he had been arrested alongside several other legislators and opposition supporters for allegedly pelting stones at the presidential convoy. He was later charged with treason.

However, security personnel have erected tents and camped at Arua Police grounds, while a command Centre has also been established near the West Nile Police headquarters to manage security, during the celebrations.

West Nile Regional Police Spokesperson Josephine Angucia told URN this evening that the deployment is to ensure security during the celebrations.

Meanwhile the heavy security presence has scared many people in Arua town with several shops closing early in fear of what could happen next. Arua town has also remained in the dark since morning with no electricity supply.

The victory celebrations for MP Wadri Kassiano comes after the high Court dismissed a petition filed by his opponent Nusura Tiperu seeking nullification of Kassiano’s victory with costs a week ago.

Earlier in the day, a van was seen moving on the streets of the Municipality mobilizing people for the victory party celebrations, but vanished as soon as the security vehicles arrived.

URN