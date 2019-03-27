Hearing of application to block MP Munyagwa’s trial flops

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Anti-Corruption Court has failed to hear an application seeking to block the trial of Kawempe South Member of Parliament Mubarak Munyagwa.

The State Prosecutor Marion Aciro told court presided by the Chief Magistrate Pamela Lamunu that the prosecutor Alice Komuhangi who is familiar with the case is reportedly in South Africa on official duties.

However Munyangwa’s lawyer Chrysostom Katumba told court that there was no proof that Komuhangi is out of the country. He told court that Aciro was also competent to handle the case.

Lamunu was forced to adjourn the case to April, 5th, 2019, the same day Munyagwa is expected to take plea of the corruption charges.

It is alleged that in December 2014, Munyagwa who was by then a Mayor of Kawempe Division at Haks Investment Limited and Industrial areas in Kampala solicited 176 million shillings from Francis Kakumba on behalf of his son Isaac Muyanja.

Munyagwa was reportedly going to use his political influence to nominate Muyanja as a member of Kampala City Land Board representing Kawempe Division. The money was allegedly meant to bribe councillors to vote Muyanja.

However, Munyagwa through his lawyer Erias Lukwago last week filed an application at the Anti-Corruption Chief Magistrates Court seeking to block this trial on grounds that it was instituted in bad faith by the Director of Public Prosecution.

Through his lawyers, Munyagwa alleges that the complainant Kakumba on February 11th, 2019 wrote to the DPP, Justice Mike Chibita showing that he had lost interest in the case but the DPP continued with the case.

URN