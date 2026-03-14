Health workers struggle with exams while upgrading to Diploma programs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Many health workers in Uganda are going back to school to upgrade from certificates to diplomas, hoping for better pay and career growth.

But recent results from the Uganda Health Professions Assessment Board (UHPAB) show diploma students are not performing as well as certificate-level peers.

Hellen Mukakalisa Kataratambi, Executive Secretary of UHPAB, has been studying the performance gap. She points to several challenges faced by upgrading professionals.

Mukakalisa said certificate students usually study full-time, giving them more time to focus on academics.

Diploma students, however, are often working while studying, and many are denied study leave. “This constant balancing act inevitably affects their academic outcomes,” she said.

“Paying tuition fees while supporting a family, and sometimes earning less during study periods, creates stress that affects performance.”

Mukakalisa added. The latest results highlight these concerns: About 96% of certificate students passed, with over 90% scoring at credit or distinction levels. Only 83% of diploma students passed, with higher rates of retakes and failures. Certificate students also showed an 11% improvement compared to last year.

Prof Edward Kanyesigye, a member of UHPAB, offered a perspective. “These are already practicing health workers with real-world experience. Though results could improve, the performance is not alarming. With support, they can do even better.”

While speaking at the release event, Janet Museveni, Minister of Education and Sports, praised the improvements. “We are proud to release a new cohort of skilled health workers ready to serve communities across the country!”

She also encouraged students who did not pass to try again and use other available opportunities. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education reports rising enrollments in critical diploma courses, especially after tuition scholarships were introduced.

Programs like Pediatrics and Child Health Nursing saw an 85% increase in enrolment, helping ease financial barriers for students.

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