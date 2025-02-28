Health officials struggle to contain brucellosis in Karamoja

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Health officials in the Karamoja sub-region are struggling to treat and contain the spread of brucellosis, a zoonotic disease that affects both humans and livestock. The disease poses a serious threat to public health and economic stability in the predominantly pastoralist community, where livestock rearing is the main source of livelihood.

Brucellosis spreads through the consumption of contaminated food, undercooked or raw meat, and unpasteurized milk from infected animals. It can affect various parts of the body, including the reproductive system, liver, heart, and central nervous system, presenting symptoms such as fever, loss of appetite, weakness, fatigue, joint and muscle pain, back pain, and headaches.

Health officials are particularly concerned that some community members continue consuming raw blood and meat as part of their traditional diet, further fueling the spread of the disease. According to Christopher Ocheng, an internal medicine physician at Moroto Regional Referral Hospital, brucellosis remains a major challenge in Karamoja.

However, diagnosing the disease is complicated, as there is no comprehensive study to differentiate between actual infections and exposure to the bacteria. “We have a challenge establishing whether someone has brucellosis or has only been exposed to the infection. The tests we perform detect exposure, but unfortunately, those who test positive are automatically put on treatment—even when they may not be sick,” Ocheng explained.

He noted that brucellosis treatment is lengthy and involves toxic drugs, which can cause severe side effects, particularly for patients who do not actually have the disease. Ocheng emphasized the need for a study on brucellosis in animals to better understand its burden and potential interventions.

Dr. Deusdedit Kateregga, the Medical Superintendent at St. Kizito Matany Hospital, acknowledged the difficulties of stopping the community from consuming raw blood and meat, as these are deeply rooted cultural practices. Kateregga expressed concern over other zoonotic diseases, including foot and mouth disease, toxoplasmosis, and anthrax, which can also be transmitted from animals to humans.

“Some infections affect individuals differently, depending on their immunity and lifestyle. For example, toxoplasmosis infections can spread to the brain, impairing cognitive abilities and sensory perception,” he warned. He also noted ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Health under the One Health Project, which brings together experts in human health, veterinary health, and environmental science to combat zoonotic diseases.

According to Dr. Moses Okino, the Moroto District Veterinary Officer, brucellosis remains widespread among livestock in the region, making it an increasing public health concern. He revealed that a recent survey indicated that 20% of livestock in Moroto District are infected with brucellosis. However, most infected animals do not show visible symptoms, making detection difficult.

“Many people do not know when their animals are sick. The situation is worsened by the fact that livestock are scattered across the region searching for pasture and water, increasing the risk of transmission,” Okino explained. He further noted that raw milk consumption is more prevalent than meat consumption in Karamoja, posing a greater risk of infection.

To curb the spread, authorities have intensified screening efforts, ensuring that livestock transported into the district are tested for brucellosis before slaughter. However, Okino discouraged farmers from treating infected animals, citing the high costs and risk of spreading the disease to healthy livestock. “Once an animal recovers from brucellosis, it often loses productivity, especially in dairy farming. Instead of treating them, it’s safer to slaughter infected animals—but they should not be sold to the public, as that would escalate the spread,” he advised.

A 2023 study by the International Livestock Research Institute found that brucellosis is more prevalent in eastern Uganda, particularly in Karamoja, where communal land ownership and grazing make disease control efforts difficult. With livestock movement and traditional consumption practices still widespread, effective control measures remain a challenge, requiring coordinated efforts from health officials, veterinary experts, and local leaders.

