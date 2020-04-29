Health ministry discharges 3 COVID-19 recovered patients from Entebbe hospital

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three more people were discharged from Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital on Tuesday after recovering from the corona virus disease-Covid19.

They include a couple and a male adult. The couple left with their month old baby girl who was delivered at the hospital and three-year-old son who was also taken in isolation.

Dr. Chris Nsereko, the head of the COVID-19 Medical team at Entebbe Hospital, said the mother was a special case because she was admitted while pregnant.

He also noted that the third patient took over a month in the hospital because he had refused to take medication for some time. His friends who were admitted on March 22nd left the hospital earlier.

The Ministry also discharged 2 recovered patients from Mulago specialized Hospital. 52 patients have since from the virus and have been discharged. Uganda has 79 confirmed cases.

The total number of active cases stands at 27, six of whom are receiving treatment at Entebbe Hospital.

The Health Minister in Charge of General Duties, Robinah Nabbanja who presided over the discharge of the recovered Covid19 patients, lauded the hospital and the health workers for doing a good job.

She also responded to appeals from some of the discharged patients to government to extend support to extend both material and financial support to their families.

