Health minister Opendi to brief parliament on Congo Fever threat

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | State Minister of Health Sarah Opendi has refuted reports that the Crimean haemorrhagic fever, also known as ‘Congo fever’, is ravaging Nakaseke district. She will on Thursday afternoon give a detailed report to parliament.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah instructed the Ministry of Health to resppond to fears that the Crimean haemorrhagic fever, also known as ‘Congo fever’, is ravaging Nakaseke.

“I want to assure members of Parliament and the public especially communities in Luwero and Nakaseke that there is no threat. Ministry of Health with support from Centre for Disease Control (CDC) Atlanta has developed strong mechanisms for disease surveillance,” she assured Parliament on Tuesday.

Paulson Kasana Luttamaguzi (DP, Nakaseke South) had told parliament that the said fever had killed eight and caused the hospitalization of 22 others.

“The disease started in September; it is my prayer that the government comes up quickly and saves the nation,” said Luttamaguzi.

Oulanyah directed the minister to establish the veracity of Luttamaguzi’s claims, adding that Parliament has the prerogative to raise that matter.

Opendi, who said, “so far the samples collected from those admitted are negative, ” conceded to the House’s instructions and promised to present a comprehensive statement.

In August 2017, there was an outbreak in the districts of Kiboga and Nakaseke, which was swiftly contained by the Ministry of Health.

The fever is a tick borne disease, which Opendi said majorly affects the cattle corridor.