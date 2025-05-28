Headteacher, deputy arrested after sending pupils back home for scholastic materials

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The headteacher and deputy headteacher of Kitgum Boys Primary School in Kitgum Municipality have been arrested for sending learners home over unpaid scholastic requirements.

Hajj Marijan Walire, the Kitgum Deputy Resident District Commissioner, ordered the arrest of Agnes Aryemi Reggina, the headteacher, and Function Oryema Oyik, her deputy, after they reportedly sent Primary Seven pupils home for failing to provide 7,000 shillings worth of scholastic materials on the first day of the second term.

The two were handed over to Kitgum Central Police Station. Walire condemned the school’s action, describing it as unjustified and insensitive, particularly on the first day of the term. “Learners should not be sent home for such reasons, especially when they have just reported back,” he said.

However, Aryemi defended herself, denying that the learners were sent home. She claimed the pupils were merely asked to remind their parents about the agreed-upon scholastic contribution and return to school.

She added that the decision was reached during a joint meeting of the School Management Committee and the Parents’ Teachers Association, which resolved that the materials be provided on the opening day.

Peter Oyesigye, the Kitgum District Police Commander, confirmed the arrest and said a General Inquiry File (G.I.F) had been opened to investigate the matter. He added that the two administrators were released on police bond to allow them to continue running the school, pending the outcome of the investigation.

