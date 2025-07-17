Hassan Saleh and Gloria Byamugisha appointed to Absa Bank Uganda board

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hassan Saleh and Gloria Byamugisha have been appointed Non-Executive Directors to the Absa Bank Uganda Board.

Hassan Saleh is a seasoned business executive with extensive experience across the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), telecommunications, and broadcasting sectors, while Gloria Byamugisha is a distinguished human resource professional with over 25 years of experience spanning telecommunications, banking, and the public sector across multiple countries.

We are pleased to welcome Hassan and Gloria to the Board of Absa Uganda. Their diverse expertise will be instrumental as we pursue our strategic priorities, including growth, digital transformation, building a winning and inclusive team, and delivering consistent, value-driven returns. These appointments further strengthen our governance and underscore our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and inclusive leadership,” said Keith Kalyegira, Board Chairman of Absa Bank Uganda, commenting on the appointments.

The new appointees join a board comprised of Keith Kalyegira (Board Chairman), David Wandera (Executive Director), Michael Segwaya (Executive Director), Sophie Nkuutu (Non-Executive Director), Philip Aliker (Non-Executive Director), Rajal Vaidya (Non-Executive Director), George Opiyo (Non-Executive Director), Alex Rugamba (Non-Executive Director) and Edward Ocen (Company Secretary).

David Wandera, Managing Director of Absa Bank Uganda, also welcomed the appointments, stating, “We welcome the new board members at a pivotal time for our business. Their expertise in talent development, commercial transformation, and regional market leadership aligns with our vision for the next phase of growth. As management, we look forward to working closely with them to continue delivering innovative solutions and long-term value for our customers, shareholders, and communities.”

Hassan Saleh is an alumnus of Makerere University, holding a Bachelor of Arts degree, and a Master’s in International Business from Reutlingen University in Germany. He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing (UK) and the Institute of Directors South Africa (IoDSA). His previous leadership roles include positions at MTN Sudan, Vodacom Tanzania and South Africa, Airtel Kenya, and Coca-Cola’s East and Central Africa Division. He currently serves as managing Director MultiChoice Uganda and GoTv.

Gloria Byamugisha is the Group Chief Human Resource Officer at Dangote Cement. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management from Uganda Martyrs University, a Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management from the University of Bedfordshire, and an MBA in Finance and Management from the University of Westminster. She has also undertaken Strategic Business Analysis training at the London Business School and is a certified trainer of the Extraordinary Leader Program by Louis Allen.