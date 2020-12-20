Hand of Umeme staff cut off in operation to curb illegal connections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Michael Gidudu, one of the staff at Mbale Umeme head offices has had his right hand chopped off by angry residents while conducting an illegal operation against illegal connections of power in Busalani and Masaba sub counties in Sironko district.

According to Hudson Muhagi, the District Police Commander of Sironko, the operation was carried out by Umeme operation team at night commanded by Geoffrey Elwelu, the Mbale Umeme OC operations without notifying area police or local leaders.

He adds that Gidudu’s hand was cut off by Michele Easyman, a resident of Masaba village, Zesui parish in Masaba sub county after locals making alarm when Umeme people were breaking into their houses. The residents responded by stoning and chasing them thinking that they were Christmas time criminals.

Muhangi also blamed Umeme people for going in an operation at night time without informing local leaders or police and extorting money from locals who were discovered connecting power illegally which prompted the community to respond negatively towards them.

The DPC adds that the injured staff is currently receiving treatment at Mbale regional referral hospital and is in critical condition. Laban Wanyala, the LCIII chairperson of Masaba sub county has urged people from his area to stop illegal connections which may result to the death. He also blamed Umeme for conducting such illegal operations in his area urging them to always inform local leaders and police to prevent such future chaos

