HABEAS CORPUS: Kitata’s wife drags Kayihura, Muhoozi to court

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The wife of embattled patron of Boda-Boda 2010 association and Rubaga NRM Chairman Hajji Abdallah Kitata has dragged both the Inspector General of police General Edward Kale Kayihura and the Chief of Defence forces General David Muhoozi to court seeking orders compelling them to produce her husband in court.

Sumayiya Ninsiima a resident of Masanyalaze Zone in Lubaga division says she does not know the whereabouts of her husband for five days now , since his arrest on the January 20, 2018 from his office at Nateete-Wakalika in a joint operation carried out by the police and the army .

Through her lawyer Joseph Kiryoowa, Ninsiima seeks court’s intervention to compel both Gen.Kayihura and Gen.Muhoozi to produce Kitatta, since they do not deny holding him incommunicado.

She said that if he has committed any offence, the law should take its course instead of keeping him in illegal detention, depriving him of his personal liberty.

Ninsiima has also sued the Attorney General for actions committed by its servants; the police and army officers.

However , the case comes at a time when all Judges and Registrars are away from their work stations attending their annual conference at Munyonyo in Entebbe.