Haaland scores 100th Premier League goal, Romero brace saves point for Tottenham

Erling Haaland scored his 100th Premier League goal and became the fastest player ever to do so, while Phil Foden continued his scoring streak as Manchester City produced its best version for 70 minutes to win 5-4 away to Fulham on Tuesday. This win moves them within two points of Arsenal, who will host Brentford on Wednesday.

Manchester City looked in control at 5-2 following Haaland’s goal and two strikes from Foden, which came after Tijjani Reijnders’s strike and an own goal.

However, two goals in six minutes from Samuel Chukwueze made it 5-4, leaving Pep Guardiola’s side to endure a tense final 12 minutes, highlighting ongoing defensive vulnerabilities.

Jack Grealish scored the only goal as Everton continued its slightly chaotic season with a 1-0 win away to a Bournemouth side that has lost four of its last five matches.

Newcastle United and Tottenham drew 2-2 at St James' Park. Bruno Guimaraes put Newcastle ahead before a penalty converted by Anthony Gordon, awarded after VAR ruled Rodrigo Bentancur had fouled Dan Burn at a corner, appeared to settle the contest, only for Cristian Romero to equalize with his second of the match.