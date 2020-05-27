Gunmen abduct three, raid 40 cows from Amuru district

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unknown gunmen have abducted three people and stolen 40 heads of cattle in Amuru district. The gunmen are said to have conducted separate raids in Oforo, Kampala landing site and Atoro villages in Amuru sub county over the past week.

Denis Tookema, a resident of Oforo village says that the gunmen first invaded the area on Thursday, kidnapped three people and made off with 15 cows. The group returned this week, Monday and stole 25 cows from 15 households.

Tookema says the raids have forced more than 1,000 people to vacate their homes and pitch camp at Te Okutu market some 20 kilometres from the banks of River Nile.

Apollo Okello Kagwa, the Amuru sub county LC V councilor says the gunmen are causing mayhem in areas along the banks of River Nile. He adds that residents initially suspected the attackers to be Uganda Wildlife Authority-rangers but the Authority has since indicated it doesn’t have any deployment in the area.

Bashir Hangi, the UWA communication manager says that the agency hasn’t deployed any of its personnel to operate on the banks of River Nile adding that agency doesn’t raid cattle but rather impounds game animals.

Major Ceaser Olweny, the 4th Division Army spokesperson suspects that the armed men could be part of the group that attacked a farm in Obira village in Nwoya district last week.

*****

URN