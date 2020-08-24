Gunfire rocks Mbarara over Barya building

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gunfire rocked Mbarara City on Sunday afternoon as employees of Barya Stint Hardware rose up in protest against the attachment of Barya Building along Akiiki Nyabongo Road by Orient bank.

Led by the sons of Apollo Muhumuza Barya, the Proprietor Barya Building, the employees blocked the road with trucks and attempted to gain access to Barya Building that was sealed off by Saracen Guards on Saturday.

This prompted the Saracen Guards to open fire to disperse the protesters. The windscreens of some vehicles were shuttered during the scuffle. Police also picked up Barya’s two sons in connection to the protest. Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Region Police spokesperson, says Barya’s employees blocked three major roads, which affected traffic flow prompting them to intervene.

According to Kasasira, those in custody are Arnold Nuwagaba and Ambrose Barya. Apollo Muhumuza Barya, the Proprietor Barya Hardware confirmed the take over of his building over a debt of Shillings 9billion.

He said that he directed his employees to stage a demonstration to attract government attention so that he can be bailed out.

Bright Muhumuza, a businessman in Mbarara City blames Barya’s troubles on the high-interest rates.

A statement by KT Advocates titled “legal brief on Orient Bank limited take over management and possession of Barya Mall in Mbarara comprising plots 5 Masaka road, 33 and 35 Akiki Nyabongo roads, Mbarara District” shows that Orient Bank extended Balya Stint Hardware Limited a credit facility of Shillings 9 billion in 2018.

The statement shows that the bank has tried severally to obtain the money in vain.

URN