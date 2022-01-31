Gun salute as Governor Mutebile is laid to rest

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Remains of the fallen Bank of Uganda governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile have been laid to rest at his home in Muruhita- Rwakatojo Village, Kijuguta ward, northern division, Kabale municipality with a gun salute.

Tumusiime 72, died last Sunday at Nairobi Hospital where he was admitted since December 31, 2021, after he collapsed due to complications related to diabetes.

He had been in and out of the hospital in recent years mainly in Uganda and India, with sources at the bank pointing to diabetic-related sicknesses, which have led to failing kidneys, according to his personal doctor, Dr. Ben Mbonye.

His remains were lowered down in the grave at 05:53 PM after a burial service held at Kigezi High School Primary School Lower playground same division.

Video:

The Late Governor @BOU_Official Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile treated to a Three gun salute by Uganda Police Force in recognition of his dedicated service to the Country.#UBCNews pic.twitter.com/8FGj84WEEM — UBC UGANDA (@ubctvuganda) January 30, 2022

The service attracted hundreds of locals and officials who included Prime Minister Robinah Nabanja and Donald Kaberuka, Rwanda’s Special Envoy who represented Rwandan president Paul Kagame, Former Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, and Patrick Amuriat Oboi, opposition Forum for Democratic Change presidential flag bearer among others.

In a speech read for him by Prime Minister Nabanja, President Yoweri Museveni said Mutebile will be remembered for controlling Uganda’s financial inflation through controlling government expenditure and liberalization of the exchange market.

Museveni also hailed Mutebile for the privatization of Uganda Commercial Bank which he said reduced corruption in banking and non-performing loans.

Rugunda hailed Mutebile for fighting politics based on religious and sectarian affiliation, but instead advocating for unity.

George Bagamuhunda, Bishop of Kigezi Diocese asked mourners to think twice and determine how their legacy will be remembered after death.

He says that it is wise for people to do the right things at the right time so that they are always remembered positively after death.

Mutebile is survived by his wife Betty Kyakyo Mutebile, a son Duncan Tumusiime Mutebile, three adopted daughters and four grandchildren.

Prof Mutebile, a seasoned professional economist served as Governor and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Uganda since 2001.

He had just started a new term of office for which he was reappointed in 2021.

