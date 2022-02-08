Gulu seeks UGX8Bn for construction of new district headquarters

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu District Local Government is seeking eight billion shillings to fund the construction of its new headquarters in Awach town council, 34 km from Gulu city.

The district embarked on plans to relocate its headquarters to Awach town council in 2020, on a 104 acre piece of land donated by the community. This was shortly after Gulu municipal council attained city status.

But a year and a half later, the district has made limited strides and still operates largely from Gulu city.

Christopher Opiyo Ateker, Gulu District Chairperson says the delayed remittance of funds for infrastructure development has crippled their plans to relocate to Awach town council.

Ateker says whereas there is a strong will to relocate to the newly identified location, there are no proper structures in the area to accommodate all departments of the district local government.

Ateker however notes that despite limited infrastructure at the new headquarters, they have started relocating some offices in phases.

He cited the health department which has already fully moved its offices to Awach health center IV, adding that plans are underway to also relocate the community-based services offices.

According to Ateker, they are now in the search for 8 billion shillings both from the government and other stakeholders to start the construction of permanent district headquarters.

He says an architectural design for the building which will house all the departments has already been made.

In the meantime, Ateker says the district has earmarked 230 million shillings to kick start the construction of an Administrative block that will temporarily accommodate the District Chairperson and the Chief Administrative Officer.

Balington P’ongwech, the Gulu District Secretary for Health, Education, and Community Services says the Local Government and Finance Ministries are to blame for the delayed construction of the district headquarters.

He says the district is waiting for further communication from the Local Government Ministry on the relocation of the district headquarters.

Stephen Odong Latek, Gulu Resident District Commissioner says that he had also relocated his office and that of the District Internal Security officer despite a lack of substantive office space in Awach town council.

****

URN