Gulu Oktoberfest 2025 to attract over 30,000 visitors

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Northern Uganda’s biggest social and tourism event, the Gulu City Oktoberfest, is expected to draw more than 30,000 local and international visitors, according to the organisers. The cultural-themed festival, slated for October 6–14, 2025, promises a vibrant fusion of German and Acholi cultures, featuring German-style beer, traditional Acholi cuisine, live music, and cultural showcases.

This will be the first event of its kind in Gulu City and is expected to unite artists, food vendors, brewers, tourists, and business people from across Uganda and beyond. Walter Okidi Ladwar, President of the Rotary Club of Gulu City and chairperson of the local organising committee, noted that Acholi culture is rich with diverse traditions that will blend seamlessly with German heritage to make the event a success.

“Uganda is a top tourism destination, and the Acholi sub-region hosts several tourism sites. This event will not only boost revenue and tourism but also showcase Uganda to Germans and the wider world,” Okidi said. During the official launch of the festival at Bomah Hotel in Gulu City on Friday, Gulu City Mayor Alfred Okwonga, the brain behind the Oktoberfest, said the event aims to unify Ugandans and Germans in a cultural celebration.

“We’re inviting all regions of Uganda to come together and celebrate both our African and German cultures,” Okwonga said. He added that the Oktoberfest would become an annual event and is designed to transform Gulu into a cultural, economic, and tourism hub by forging partnerships across international, national, and local levels, while empowering local businesses.

Okwonga revealed that outstanding performers in various cultural categories will receive awards to encourage investment in cultural infrastructure and protect cultural and heritage sites. He also emphasized the event’s role in promoting cultural diplomacy and intercultural dialogue.

Proceeds from the festival, according to the organisers, will be used to support education initiatives such as scholarships, provision of learning materials, and school infrastructure. Other priorities include environmental protection through tree planting, waste management improvement, and clean energy investment.

Sunil Tada, Chairperson of the Indian Association of Gulu, praised the welcoming nature of Acholi culture, saying it played a key role in his decision to settle in the region as a farmer and businessman. “The cultural festival could mark the beginning of a long journey for visitors who may return to invest in the City,” Tada said.

“To create that kind of showcase, the team here is marketing Gulu to the whole world… It could be the seed of further industrialisation in Acholi Land.” Catherine Lanyero, the City Commercial Officer, said Gulu is a fast-growing, post-conflict city that continues to receive visitors from all walks of life.

“When we are out there, many people think that Gulu is still in a war conflict situation. But now, this is a great opportunity to show the world that we are past that. We are into development, welcoming visitors, and promoting our cultural heritage as a city,” she said. Jolly Laker, the Assistant Governor overseeing Rotary Club of Gulu City, said the Club is proud that proceeds from the event will be reinvested into community projects.

“We want to work together with Gulu City Council, the German community, and the business community to ensure that this festival makes a difference in the lives of our people,” she said. The event will run under the theme: “Celebrating our Heritage: The Heartbeat of Acholi Culture.”

