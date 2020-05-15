Gulu Hospital can only handle 10 COVID-19 patients

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu Regional Referral Hospital has set a limit on the number of COVID-19 patients that the facility can handle. This is in response to the surging number of COVID-19 patients being sent to the facility for management and treatment.

The hospital is treating five truck drivers evacuated from Elegu One-Stop Border Post in the neighbouring Amuru district. But according to Dr James Elima, the Director of Gulu Regional Referral Hospital, they have only six nurses and two medical doctors who would be overstretched if the cases go beyond their capacity.

He says that they will not admit more cases unless some of those admitted are discharged or work on the new isolation centre is complete.

Martin Ojara, the Gulu District Chairperson and Resource Mobilization Committee Chairperson under the District Task Force says the growing number of positive cases is a threat to the entire district.

Janani Loum, the in-Charge of the Public Health Department at Gulu Regional Referral Hospital in his COVID-19 situation report revealed that they had responded to 1,304 alerts as of May 12.

According to Loum, up to 154 people have cumulatively been discharged including those who completed self and institutional quarantine from St. Mary’s Hospital Lacor and the UPDF 4th Division Hospital.

URN