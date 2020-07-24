Gulu city seeks UGX 200 billion for operations

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu city is seeking 200 billion shillings funding from the central government to facilitate its operations.

The city became operational on July 1st, alongside Arua, Mbale, Jinja, Fort Portal, Mbarara and Masaka. However, with annexed territories, the city authorities say they have several tasks to accomplish.

Edward Kiwanuka, the city town clerk disclosed that part of the money will be used for the development of Gulu city master plan, expand, maintain and open new roads in 12 parishes annexed to the city from the neighboring Omoro district.

Kiwanuka observed that currently, the city needs funds to purchase more land, new garbage trucks, rehabilitate the existing bus parks and improve healthcare services especially in lower health facilities that have been annexed.

Margaret Orik Obonyo, a resident of Gulu city observes that with the new city becoming a cosmopolitan, the city leaders must prioritize infrastructure improvement to accommodate the growing population.

Lyandro Komakech, the Gulu Municipality MP notes that urban planning is in process and it will take teamwork to achieve the growth and stability of the newly created cities amid financial resource constraints.

The interim Gulu city mayor George Labeja, says that while theoretically things have changed, the financial administration of the new city has not changed much because they are still using the limited 2020/2021 financial year budget to fund their operations.

Early this month, Raphael Magyezi, the Minister for Local Government disclosed that the seven new cities will receive 1.5 billion shillings funding in addition to the funds previously provided for in the budgets under municipalities to support their operations.

