Gulu city LC chairpersons petition gov’t for enhanced ex-gratia

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu City Local Council – LC I and II Chairpersons have petitioned the Ministry of Local Government to consider the enhancement of their ex- gratia payment.

Currently, the LCs are paid ex-gratia remuneration of 10,000 Shillings every month, translating into 120,000 Shillings annually. Gulu City has a total of 128 villages or cells and 32 parishes.

Charles Canowira, the Pawel Central Village Chairperson in Gulu City East Division revealed that they play important roles in the delivery of services to the community such as security, settlement of disputes and monitoring of government projects among others yet they cannot afford necessities.

Alex Okoya, the Tegwana Parish LC II Chairperson explained that the home of an LC Chairperson is always a reference point yet they are challenged and cannot take care of victims in cases that they handle at the community level.

The State Minister for Local Government, Jennifer Namuyangu acknowledged the financial challenges Local Council officials face while delivering services to the grassroots people. She revealed that a Cabinet discussion is underway to have LCs and their executives across the country paid salary.

Last week, the Ministry issued official Government stamps to Chairpersons of 4,281 villages and 639 parishes in Gulu City and Gulu District. Both Acholi and Lango sub-regions with 18 Districts and two Cities got 11,133 official stamps.

The government procured the official stamps through Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation – UPPC to help the offices of the village, cell and parish Chairpersons across the country in a bid to improve security; curb impersonation and reduce fraudulent transactions.

As an integral part of governance structures for the delivery of services to the grassroots people, the LC leadership positions had been infiltrated by wrong elements who parade themselves as office bearers hence defrauding unsuspecting victims.

********

URN