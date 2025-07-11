Gulu City Council intensifies inspection of building plans

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu City Council has over the past two weeks intensified efforts to enforce mandatory building plan approvals to curb illegal construction and promote orderly urban development.

As Gulu City continues its rapid transformation from a post-conflict zone to a modern urban hub, city authorities are grappling with a growing problem: the surge of buildings being constructed without approved architectural or structural plans.

Christopher Omara, the City Engineer, said that although approval of building plans is not a new development, its enforcement is now being executed with greater urgency due to widespread disregard for building regulations, mostly driven by misinformation and overreliance on private engineers.

While the Building Control Act mandates approval of plans before construction, Omara noted that some individuals begin construction without seeking clearance from the city authorities, a practice punishable by fines, prosecution, or imprisonment.

Omara cited the recent controversial petrol station erected on a wetland without any approvals, thereby breaching both the Building Control Act and the National Environmental Act.

He explained that for a building plan to be approved, the owner must: hire a registered architect to design the building, include structural designs certified by a civil or structural engineer (for storied buildings), present mechanical and electrical plans if applicable and submit all documents to the Building Control Officer, who assesses the plan within 30 days.

He added that some complex projects might also require environmental impact assessments and soil test reports.

While Omara acknowledged that retrospective plan submission is common, he advised those thinking of having their building plans approved after construction to move with caution, as they risk having their houses demolished.

Omara added that unregulated construction not only undermines the city’s development plans but also poses serious risks to public safety, sanitation, and long-term urban order.

To raise awareness, the city is conducting mass sensitization campaigns and workshops with engineers, local leaders, and the public. These efforts aim to achieve 100% compliance and prevent unauthorized developments.

The enforcement has drawn mixed reactions from residents and stakeholders. Peter Okello, a resident of Koro Abili, applauded the move as necessary for organized development.

Okello, who is planning to build rental units, expressed worry about the cost implications.

“I agree that buildings should be approved to avoid disasters, but the fees should be affordable for small-scale builders like me,” said Okello.

However, Betty Oyella, a resident Pece, said the enforcement is long overdue.

“Too many people build without thinking of sewage, roads, or the safety of their neighbors. It’s time the city got tough.”

Joyce Adong, another concerned resident in Layibi Center A & B, explained that without regulation, some areas will slowly turn into unplanned settlements with overcrowded houses, poor sanitation and non-existent garbage management which will in the end threaten public health and contradict the city’s vision of becoming a clean, livable and inclusive urban center.

“Gulu risks becoming a modern slum if we don’t enforce planning laws,” Adong said.

Gulu City’s technical team has already begun sensitizing local developers, landlords, and property owners about the importance of the building plan approval process. Flyers, community meetings, and radio talk shows are among the outreach methods being employed to raise awareness.

According to the Physical Planning Act 2010 the entire Uganda is a planning area and subject to planning control. This implies thatany developer must seek approval from the municipal council before constructing any permanent structure. Violating these regulations can lead to fines, demolition, or legal prosecution.

URN