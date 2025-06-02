Gulu, Amuru districts launch maize by-law to boost quality and market access

Kafeero pledged that the bylaw will be translated into local languages to ensure accessibility. All actors in the value chain will be trained on its contents before it is rolled out to all local governments.

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a significant move to enhance the maize value chain in Northern Uganda, Amuru and Gulu districts have launched a maize producers and traders bylaw for farmers and traders in Paicho and Guruguru sub-counties, respectively.

The bylaw was developed under a collaborative project “Strengthening the Maize Value Chain Compliance and Competitiveness,” aimed at improving the quality and market competitiveness of maize production.

The initiative is being implemented by the Southern and Eastern Africa Trade Information and Negotiations Institute (SEATINI) and TradeMark Africa (TMA), with support from the UK government.

Speaking during the launch at Acholi Inn in Gulu, Herbert Kafeero, the Programs and Communications Manager at SEATINI, said the by-law is designed to regulate farmers, produce dealers, and millers, ensuring they adhere to required production standards.

It also aims to create a structured framework for the maize value chain, promoting sustainable practices and improving the sector’s competitiveness.

One of the key provisions of the bylaw is the branding and packaging of maize, especially as the two districts have the potential to export their produce.

For sustainability, Kafeero pledged that the bylaw will be translated into local languages to ensure accessibility. All actors in the value chain will be trained on its contents before it is rolled out to all local governments.

“The true impact of the by-law will be measured by how effectively we implement it,” Kafeero said.

Praxeda Ndagire, the focal point person for the project at TMA, expressed optimism that the by-law will improve the quality and safety of maize produced in the two districts.

She cited past rejections of Ugandan maize at the South Sudan border due to aflatoxin contamination, noting that with proper handling, local farmers can access more lucrative markets.

Auric Oryem, the assistant Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Gulu district, urged leaders and farmers to embrace and implement the by-law so that it can be scaled up across the entire district.

Stephen Ojara, Principal Assistant Secretary to the CAO of Amuru, advised farmers not to sell their land as a quick means of earning money, but to instead invest in maize production using proper agronomic practices guided by the by-law.

Farmers in the region welcomed the initiative, expressing hope that it will lead to better prices and expanded market access. John Okello, a farmer from Amuru, pointed out challenges such as inadequate storage facilities that often lead to post-harvest losses and aflatoxin contamination.

“Sometimes, rain affects our produce, making it hard to take to the market. We hope this project will help address such issues,” Okello said. Grace Apiyo, a farmer in Paicho sub-county, highlighted how limited land access hinders women from obtaining credit for inputs like quality seeds and transitioning to commercial farming.

“This limited access to land restricts our ability to obtain credit for getting quality seeds and other inputs and going commercial.” According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), maize provides income, food, nutrition security, and poverty alleviation for over 70% of Ugandans.

However, its potential remains underutilized due to low quality across the value chain, non-compliance with standards, aflatoxin contamination, and market competitiveness issues.

A baseline survey conducted in Gulu, Amuru, and Elegu and published by SEATINI in March 2025 found that 93% of value chain actors, mainly farmers, had not received formal training or technical support on maize standards for production, harvesting, or post-harvest handling.

“This lack of education limits their understanding of industry standards, hindering efforts to improve quality and productivity,” the report noted.

The same report also revealed that 70% of farmers were unaware of the market benefits of adhering to approved standards, especially in accessing better markets and earning higher prices.

