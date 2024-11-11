Gov’t to introduce employment contracts for civil servants

Obongi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Civil servants on government payroll will start working on three-year contracts, a move the Ministry of Public Service says once approved by Parliament is geared towards addressing laziness and wastage of public funds.

Addressing leaders in Obongi district during an education conference, Victor Bua Leku the commissioner of Human Resource Management at the Ministry of Public Service said the government has spent trillions of shillings in improving service delivery but the results are not forthcoming.

Citing examples with the recent enhancement of salaries for scientists, Bua explains that this has in a real sense created laziness and demoralised the arts counterparts crippling services for the worse.

In the last financial year 2023/24, the Ministry of Public Service spent 7.512 trillion Shillings on paying civil servants wages in the running financial year 2024/2025, the country is injecting a budget of 8.909 trillion Shillings for wages of the government workers.

Bua further states that there are public officers who have spent more than 10 years on the government payroll system and draining government money like teachers, medical doctors, nurses and midwives but there is no relevance they have created in line with their duties.

The government for over the years introduced the Human Capital Management system that enforces the disciplinary measures and efficiency at work for public servants including time management, dress codes, and attendance among others but this has had hiccups in the implementation.

This proposal once approved by parliament will ensure that non-performing civil servants don’t get retirement packages, or forced retirements in the public interest among others.

According to Bua, with the introduction of the contract system, the government will get value for money.

In 2022 the government increased salaries for scientists including Healthcare workers and Teachers among others by 100% but several Ministries, Departments Agencies and MDAs argue that this has not translated into improved service delivery at all.

*****

URN