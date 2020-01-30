Gov’t to increase casein production to resolve milk dispute: Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government plans to intensify the production of Casein from milk to address the current dispute between Uganda and Kenya over its milk exports.

Casein is a family of related proteins commonly found in mammalian milk especially cows. It has a wide variety of uses including being a major component of cheese and food additive.

According to Museveni, Casein production will ease the tension between Uganda and her neighbors since it is highly marketable in in America, which is ready to buy from Uganda.

The president’s revelation comes almost a week after Kenya rejected 19 truckloads of Lato milk worth over a billion shillings citing quality concerns. The move by Kenya has taken a huge toll on milk prices in Uganda.

However, Museveni told milk farmers at Gatete catholic church playground in Chahafi parish, Murora sub county in Kisoro district on Wednesday afternoon, that there is no cause for worry, since efforts to intensify the production of Casein have already started.

Speaking at the same event, various leaders led by Kisoro LC V chairperson, Abel Bizimana, Woman MP, Rose Kabagenyi and Expedito Byensi, the chairperson Kisoro district Traders Association pleaded with Museveni to expedite the resolution of the dispute between Uganda and Rwanda, which has impacted on them heavily.

In his response, Museveni, said they are handling the matter with Rwandan President, Paul Kagame. He however, said it isn’t necessary to reveal progress of their talks in the media.

Museveni also reaffirmed his pledges to construct the John Kale Memorial Institute, tarmac tourism roads and creation of Bukimbiri Constituency from Bufumbira North among others.

He paid condolence of Shillings 10 million to the family Teojen Ndagijimana, a resident of Kabingo village in Chahafi parish in Murora sub county in Kisoro who was shot dead by Rwandan security on January 18th, 2020.

Ndagijimana had entered Rwanda with his brother, Augustino Gatsiri and two Rwandan nationals Erike Munezero Biizimana and Emmanuel Munyembazi to sale tea at Kumugu trading center in Butare village in Burera district, when he was gunned down by Rwandan operatives.

Rwandan authorities accused the group of smuggling bales of secondhand clothes, local gin (popularly known as Kanyanga in Rwanda) and packed tea into their country.

