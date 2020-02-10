Gov’t sets aside UGX 14Bn for upgrading technical colleges

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government through the Education and Sports Ministry has set aside Shillings 14 billion to upgrade Bushenyi, Kahaya, Nyamitanga Technical College in Bushenyi, Sheema and Mbarara district into centers of Excellence.

The upgrade is being implemented under the Uganda Skills Development project (USDP) with support from the World Bank. According to the breakdown, Shillings 9.8 billion will go to Bushenyi Technical College, Karera Technical College will get Shillings 2.2Bn while the remaining money will go to Nyamitanga Technical College.

Also to be upgraded are Bukalasa Agricultural College, Uganda petroleum Institute Kigumba, Uganda Technical College Kichwamba, Uganda Technical College Elgon and Uganda technical College Lira.

On Saturday, the Education Ministry Permanent Secretary, Alex Kakooza conducted the ground breaking ceremony for the upgrades at Uganda Technical College Bushenyi.

Similar functions were held at Karera Technical College in Sheema district and Nyamitanga Technical College in Mbarara district. Speaking to our reporter, Kakooza noted that the targeted colleges are affiliated to international institutes and will benefit students to gain international employment.

He explained that government through the Uganda Skills Development project is transforming the way of skiling Ugandans and changing the perception of Vocational institutes.

The Sheema district LC V chairperson, David Kabigumira hailed government for supporting vocational training and cautioned technocrats to ensure there is value for money.

Thomas Bemanya, a resident of Bushenyi appreciated the development, saying technical studies are the way to go for every child.

The upgrade works at Bushenyi Technical College will include the construction of classroom block, multipurpose hall, toilet, laundry units, and hostel and generator house.

The works are being undertaken by M/s Prism Contractors for Bushenyi Technical College, Zimmu contractors for Karera Technical College and Synergy Contractors for Nyamitanga Technical College.

******

URN