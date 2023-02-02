Gov’t releases UGX 399M for completion of Namisindwa district headquarters

Namisindwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government through the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economics Development has disbursed Shillings 399 million for the completion of the Namisindwa district local government headquarters. Namisindwa, the youngest district in Bugisu region that started in 2017, has been operating from the former Bupoto sub-county headquarters. It was caved out of Manafwa district.

On Tuesday, the Chief Administrative Officer, Patrick Nowabigabi launched the works to complete the district headquarters. He revealed that the finance ministry had already disbursed Shillings 399 million into their accounts for the works on the stored building to continue. The district commenced the construction works in 2017 with a start-up fund of Shillings 500 million that was provided by the government.

Nowabigabi said that the work had stalled due to the lack of money. He however says that they are sure they will accomplish the work with Shillings 399 provided by the government. Jackson Wakaika, the Namisindwa district LCV chairperson says that most of the staff in the district have been operating under trees while others share offices due to insufficient space.

He explains that this prompted him to write to the ministry of local government lobbying for more funds to complete their headquarters.

Robert Mukelule Tululukha, the Namisindwa district engineer says that the construction work is expected to take two months and urges the community to embrace it. He said the works include fixing electricity, flushing toilets, and painting the building among others.

Fredrick Bango, the Namisindwa Resident District Commissioner has urged the contractor to do good works or else he will be denied payments and a certificate of accomplishment. Bango said that he is going to inspect work from the start to the end to make sure that government money is not wasted.

Sam Simiyu, the managing director of African Technical and Construction Company Limited, which is undertaking the works promised to deliver quality work within the agreed two months.

John Musila, the Bubulo East constituency member of parliament in Namisindwa district has urged the community, political and technical leaders to embrace the project, saying that it is going to improve service delivery.

He promised to pressurize the government to release more funds for the construction of administrative offices at newly created sub-counties like Bumityelo, and Bubutu Magale among others.

Musila says that most of the newly created sub-counties and town councils in Namisindwa and Uganda at large are operating in rental buildings, which is very costly and affects service delivery.

