Govt puts aside sh27bn for a baseline education census

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | The government will spend sh27 billion on the ongoing baseline education census. The exercise that commenced on 7th April 2025, seeks to have research-based evidence about the current status of the education sector.

The census started early this week with the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area districts of Kampala, Mukono and Wakiso, before being rolled out to the rest of the country.

Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the State Minister for Primary Education, says that the exercise will cover all learning Institutions in the country for both government and private establishments, including pre-primary, primary, secondary, vocational and higher institutions of learning.

She revealed that sh27 billion have been set aside to fund this exercise, which is set to collect information on learners, teachers and school infrastructure to facilitate planning and policy decisions in the Education sector.

The enumerators will collect data using Computer Assisted Personal Interviewing (CAPI), commonly known as tablets, to ensure accuracy and timely dissemination of statistics.

She said that during this exercise, the enumerators will interface with each learner in the school. For Pre-primary to Primary Five, class teachers shall assist the learners during interviews, while learners in Primary Six and above will serve as the primary respondents.

According to Kaducu, the respondents will be required to provide information about the learner which will include, the Name, date of birth, sex, class, nationality, Learner Identification Number (LIN) for registered learners on the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal, National Identification Number/Student Pass/refugee ID (where applicable) as well as any special needs of the Learner.

The teaching staff information, which requires their name, date of Birth, Sex, Nationality, NIN/Work permit/refugee ID (where applicable), subjects taught, Teacher Management Information System (TMIS) Number, highest teaching Qualification, and highest Level of Education, while the non-teaching Staff will also provide their name, date of birth, Sex, nationality, job title, NIN/Work Permit/refugee ID (where applicable)

Data about the institution will also be collected. This includes the names, EMIS Number, operational status, license Number, registration Status, and its exact location: district, County, Sub-county/Division, Parish/Town, Council/Ward, Village/Zone/Cell, and GPS coordinates (where applicable) will be provided.

Others will include the institution’s level of education, type of Institution, ownership, sex composition, founding year, UPE/USE status, institution’s contact details like telephone, email and name of respondent.

The exercise will also look at the number and size of classrooms, laboratories, libraries, toilets and washrooms, stores, sports facilities, workshop, teacher houses, teaching and learning materials like the number of textbooks per subject and teaching guides, information and status of the water and sanitation facilities, and main source of power supply.

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics i UBOS, will conduct the exercise. It has completed the training of enumerators who are are deployed in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

Kaducu urged the general public, Heads of Schools and Institutions, as well as the Local Government authorities, to cooperate with the Census Enumerators.

“Specially, we appeal to all parents of the learners to support the exercise by providing learners with their correct date of birth, National Identification Number (NIN) and Learner’s Identification Number (LIN),” she emphasized.

