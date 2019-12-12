Govt orders civil servants, pensioners be paid by December 20

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Civil servants and pensioners must receive their December 2019 salaries by the 20th in time for christmas, government has ordered.

In a letter to accounting officers in different ministries, departments and agencies, Secretary to the Treasury Keith Muhakanizi said Public Service submitted payrolls by end of this week.

“Your are therefore asked to process payments for salary and pension and submit invoices by Monday December 16, 2019.”

“This will enable accountant general office to process payments in time to ensure that civil servants and pensioners bank accounts by December 20th,” Muhakanizi said.

The Bank of Uganda and Ministry of Finance systems can clear payments within two days.

This will be in time for civil servants to celebrate Christmas festivities with a smile.

Previously, the salaries would at times, curtailing choices for celebrations for many government employees, including teachers and police officers.

Muhakanizi said the ministry of Finance system will be kept on Saturday and Sunday this week from 8 to 5 pm to allow more time for processing of salaries and pensions payments by accounting officers.

****

URN