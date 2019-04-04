Gov’t orders Drake, Matovu to reopen contested buildings

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has ordered city tycoons Drake Lubega and Mansur Matovu to open their closed buildings for traders to resume their normal operations.

The presidency Minister, Esther Mbayo issued the directive at a press briefing this morning.

She directed police led by the Kampala Metropolitan police commander to ensure the seals on Qualicel, Jamboore and Nabukeera plaza are removed immediately for tenants to access their shops.

“The deployment of Police and other security agencies should remain in force in and around the disputed property to keep law and order,” Mbayo said.

The two businessmen closed the buildings on Tuesday night leaving traders stranded. Both the Army and police deployed heavily on Wednesday to restore normalcy.

The tycoons want the traders to pay them rent even for the months they had paid to the late Charles Muhangi who had repossessed the contested buildings in October last year.

Asked to explain how the issue of ownership will be resolved, Mbayo said “the status quo shall be maintained until the issue of ownership is determined by court or until court issues contrary orders,” Mbayo said.

By the time of filing this story, police and other security agencies were proceeding to the contested buildings to remove the seals.

Mbayo said government was engaging the warring parties to reach an amicable resolution.

*******

URN