Gov’t launches upgrade of tourism roads in Kigezi

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has finally launched the tarmacking of the Kabale-Lake Bunyonyi road in Kabale district and the Kisoro-Mgahinga road in Kisoro district.

The tarmacking of roads at 112 billion Shillings with funding from the African Development Bank (ADB) is part of implementing President Yoweri Museveni’s 2011-2016 presidential election campaign pledges on boosting tourism in the Kigezi region.

The 8.4 kilometre Kabale-Lake Bunyonyi connects Kabale town to the second deepest lava-dammed lake in Africa, while the 13.4 kilometre Kisoro-Mgahinga road connects Kisoro town to Mgahinga National Park, a habitat of rare mountain Gorillas. The Egyptian company, Samcrete Egypt, Engineers and contractors have taken over works scheduled to be completed between 18 months to three years.

An Indian company- AArve Associates Architects and Engineers and Arch Designs Limited (based in Uganda) have taken over consultancy at US Dollars 4,117,210.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony held on Friday at Saza grounds in Kisoro district and Rwakaraba in Kabale district, President Yoweri Museveni, in a speech read for him by Thomas Tayebwa, parliamentary deputy speaker, expressed optimism that once the roads are completed, they will boost the tourism industry, easy transport and trade in Kigezi region.

Museveni warned women living in areas where roads are to be tarmacked against getting involved in sexual affairs with road workers as a way of safeguarding and keeping peace in their families.

David Bahati, Minister of State for Trade and also Ndorwa County West Member of Parliament, says that though the funds were secured in 2018, when the State Minister of Finance signed for the planning and financing agreement in 2020, tarmacking was delayed due to challenges with the procurement process.

Bahati hailed locals, the business community and tourism stakeholders for their patience.

General Edward Katumba Wamala, Minister for Works and Transport says that tarmacking of Kabale-Lake Bunyonyi road will also happen alongside construction two ferries on the lake our landing sites along the lakeshores, two road side markets for the women to get involved in trade, farm produce holding facility, search and rescue boat with complete navigational aids.

George Niyonzima, Ihimbi village LC1 Chairman in Northern Division, Kabale Municipality and Engineer Canon Ivan Mbabazi Batuma, Chairperson for Kigezi Tourism Cluster, say though they welcome the project, they will start celebrating when it’s completed in time because the upgrade has been delayed. Niyonzima used the same platform to demand for operationalisation of Kabale Tourism City to kick off.

