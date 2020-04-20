Govt dismisses Bobi Wine offer to airlift Ugandans stranded in China

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Foreign Affairs Ministry has rubbished a proposal by Kyandondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi to repatriate Ugandans and Africans stuck in China.

In a letter dated 15th of April addressed to the Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, Kyagulanyi said he has partnered with an American media owner and businessman Neil Nelson to evacuate 285 people from China including Ugandans and other black Africans.

He asked the government to allow the people into the country. According to Kyagulanyi, they have secured a privately chartered Quantam Jet Airbus A330-200.

In his letter, Kyagulanyi says they travellers would be taken care of while in quarantine.

Government has however asked Kyagulanyi, to leave foreign Affairs matters to the President.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem questioned if Kyagulanyi will meet the quarantine costs.

Oryem also wondered if Kyagulanyi will also transport Ugandans stuck in other parts of the world.

He says the responsibility of protecting the Ugandans abroad, lies with the Head of State.

“If any Ugandan succeeds and achieves, it’s the responsibility of the President of Uganda, if any Uganda dies abroad, this is also the responsibility of the President of Uganda. Does he have the capacity to be held responsible for all of this, no? This is a foreign policy issue that you do not just wake up to do” Oryem told URN on phone.

According to Oryem, the government is currently registering Ugandans abroad, in America, the United Kingdom and other parts of the world.

Joel Ssenyonyi the Spokesperson People Power says that Kyagulanyi and his partners will cater for all of the costs, including the quarantine and feeding. He says the government should not ignore its citizens suffering abroad.

Betty Aol Ochan, the Leader of Opposition says that Kyangulanyi’s offer is based on humanitarian grounds and not for politics.