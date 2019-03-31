Gov’t considering satellite cities for Wakiso

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government is preparing to zone Wakiso before it is elevated to a city status in the near future, State minister in charge of local government Jenipher Kacha Namuyangu has confirmed.

The proposal of Satellite Cities has been discussed over the years, however, Namuyangu notes that after considering a number of factors, cabinet decided that Wakiso should be zoned into smaller manageable areas than having the entire ‘amorphous’ area elevated.

Namuyangu’s remarks come at a time when there has been a heated debate in the district ever since government declared that it was to elevate Entebbe municipality to a city status.

The recent discussion was in the district council as councilors unanimously rejected the ministry’s request to annex Kajansi and Katabi town councils to the proposed city. The district council instead reaffirmed the 2013 resolution of uplifting the entire district. The local government had requested Wakiso to allow the two administrative units be annexed to Entebbe so that it gains the required area.

Matia Lwanga Bwanika, Wakiso LC V chairperson, says they have over time presented they proposal to have their entire district elevated based on the fact that all areas which surround Kampala need to be well-planned and developed as whole.

Bwanika says when their idea was tabled, government seemed to have bought and promised to work on it in phases where the first phase was to elevate a number of town councils into municipalities which would later form the city divisions. This saw Nansana, Kira and Makindye elevated.

“But has times have moved by, the entire process had been politicized and focused on interested of some power brokers with selfish interests. However, as leader in Wakiso we have started our stand period. If they wish so, then they will forceful and illegally do it,” says Bwanika.

Wakiso councilors also argue that the district has been preparing for a city status for so long which saw them fast track the district physical development plan which they think if government continues with its proposals of zoning Wakiso would be wasted.

However, Minister Namuyangu advises Wakiso leaders to stop ‘dreaming of impossibilities’ she says that government doesn’t have funds to run such a big city that Wakiso wants to be.

She adds that in future, government will create more municipalities with in Wakiso which together with the existing ones will be elevated into satellite cities around the capital of Kampala.

Meanwhile, Namuyangu adds that given the fact that the ministry of finance says they may not have enough funds to facilitate all the proposed cities, cabinet is soon deciding on which three to be elevated in the next financial year.

Among the municipalities proposed to be elevated include; Fort Portal, Mbarara and Hoima from Western Uganda. Lira, Arua and Gulu from the Northern region, Mbale and Jinja from the Eastern Region and Entebbe from the Central region.

URN