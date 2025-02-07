Govt considering extending the Voter Register Update exercise

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Nobert Mao has revealed that the Electoral Commission (EC) may review the deadline for the National Voters’ Register update from 10th February 2025 if the exercise is not completed.

The Minister made the statement during the Thursday afternoon plenary sitting while presenting a statement on the ongoing register update.

“In my conversation with the EC Chairman, I raised the question of the possibility of extending the deadline for the update. He told me that should 10th February arrive when the exercise has not been completed, the Electoral Commission will announce measures for redress,” Mao said.

The Minister’s statement followed concerns raised in the report of the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committee, which among others called for an extension of the deadline noting the limited registration kits available.

Mao said that the exercise involves compiling raw data showing who is eligible to vote and where they should vote, which shall be publicly displayed to allow for corrections to be made.

“The parish tribunals established by magistrates will determine any complaints and forward the final data to returning officers. The result of all these processes is what citizens expect to be a credible and verifiable National Voters’ Register,” Mao added.

Mao acknowledged that delayed funding to the EC has impacted the exercise, but maintained optimism on the success of the voters’ register update.

“The new kits numbering 5000 have arrived at the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) but are still being formatted. The new kits will not be used for the current voter update exercise but will instead be used for the mass enrollment of citizens,” the Minister said.

MPs called for the update exercise to be inclusive of all Ugandans who are eligible to vote.

Muhammad Nsereko, the Kampala Central Division MP urged the Electoral Commission to consider the registration of Ugandans living outside the country.

“Ugandans in the diaspora have the desire to participate in the elections through voting in the country’s embassies and high commissions where they live. As we carry out the voters’ update, this is something we need to interest ourselves in,” said Nsereko.

Mao noted that it is a policy for the right of the diaspora to vote, and the government intends to translate the policy into law.

Arinaitwe Rwakajara, the Workers’ Representative called for comprehensive representation of special interest groups in the country.

“Workers are represented at the national level in Parliament but are not represented in municipalities, divisions and sub-counties. As we go for elections, will the workers be represented like other interest groups?” Rwakajara asked.

The minister said necessary amendments will be made to the requisite laws to ensure that workers are included.

***

URN