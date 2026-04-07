Govt confirms that enhancement of arts teachers salaries starting soon

Rubanda, Uganda | URN | The government is set to enhance salaries of arts teachers at the beginning of the next financial year. State Minister of Finance Henry Musasizi revealed there is a discussion going on to make it possible to have the salaries of the arts teachers enhanced to match those paid to the science teachers.

He was speaking at a fundraising event organized by Kakore Rugambwa Catholic Parish in Rubanda District.

Musasizi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Rubanda East, stated that President Yoweri Museveni had instructed the Ministry of Finance to address the salary disparities between arts and science teachers.

Without disclosing specific figures, the minister explained that the idea aims to ensure that arts and science teachers receive the same remuneration, effectively ending long-standing complaints about unequal pay.

“You all know how teachers have been protesting about salary disparities. This issue will be resolved starting July because we have been instructed by the president to look for the required money and include it in the next budget,” Musasizi said.

He also disclosed that there would be an enhancement of salaries for primary school teachers.

Teopista Akello, president of the Uganda Professional Humanities Teachers’ Union (UPHTU), told URN that they had been informed about the development but were still waiting for the actual figures from the Ministry of Public Service.

She added that union leaders had met with President Museveni and officials from line ministries on March 10, 2026.

However, the Ministry of Finance had initially insisted that there were no funds available to facilitate salary enhancements in the upcoming budget.

Akello further disclosed that humanities teachers were planning to resume industrial action until two weeks ago, when the Ministry of Finance informed them of the president’s directive. She explained that they had been told of a phased increase of 25% annually over the next four years.

“If the President has given another directive to align our salaries with those of science teachers next fiscal year, I am not yet aware of it. However, we have confirmation that he ordered the enhancement to be included in the upcoming budget,” she said.

She also mentioned that their industrial action had been suspended following the presidential directive.

Akello emphasized that the industrial action is only suspended and not called off until they see the final percentage increase and figures from the Ministry of Public Service, which is responsible for developing, updating, and implementing policies related to teachers’ pay and benefits, including salary adjustments.

Similarly, the Secretary General of the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (UNATU), Filbert Baguma, stated that he was only informed about the planned 25% increase for arts teachers over four years.

He also noted that, as the president is the constitutional minister of Finance, he could have changed his mind after recognizing the urgent need to address salary disparities.

“You know, by law, the president is actually the overall minister of finance, and the ministers manage the budget with delegated authority. So, if he has instructed them to find the funds, they will do so,” Baguma said.

Meanwhile, Baguma added that since 2022, when they intensified their calls for salary enhancements for arts teachers, teaching quality has declined, as many teachers felt demoralized. He expressed relief that the government was finally recognizing the problem, although he acknowledged it might be too late to mitigate some of the long-term effects on the education sector.