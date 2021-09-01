Gov’t commits UGX 29.1Bn to operationalize new lower administrative units

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cabinet approved Shillings 29.1billion to operationalize all new town councils and sub counties across the country. The government has since 2017 created more than 360 sub-counties and 350 town councils nationwide.

However, most of them have remained non-functional due to lack of funding even after holding elections for local leaders. A few of them operate under trees as they lack office space and lack staff to provide services to the residents.

Now, the Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi, says that government wants all the new administrative units fully operational. He was responding to concerns from the leaders of the newly created sub-counties who complained about the lack of operational funds.

He explained to the meeting that when he came into office, he found 716 non-functional administrative units without codes, staff, offices and budgets, which prompted him to take a policy decision to stop further creation of such units.

He revealed that he presented a budget of Shillings 29.1 billion to the caucus and cabinet for operationalizing the non functional administrative units.

James Luyimbazi, the Butebo District Chief Administrative Officer says the district which started with five sub-counties now has 17 lower administrative units. He explained that due to lack of coding, the units don’t have any budgetary allocation which has crippled service delivery to residents.

On the reconciliation, the minister cautioned Butebo district officials against infighting, saying it compromises service delivery. The district has been embroiled in conflicts based on tribal sentiments with the Itesot against Bagwere.

Butebo Woman Member of Parliament Agnes Amede, said that the district should never be governed on tribal sentiments but rather service delivery.

