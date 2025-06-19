Gov’t Chief Whip Hamson Obua nominated unopposed in NRM primaries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Government Chief Whip, Hamson Obua, has been nominated unopposed in the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries for the Ajuri County parliamentary seat. Obua was officially nominated on Thursday by NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi at the party headquarters in Kampala.

Speaking after his nomination, Obua said being unopposed signifies the trust the people of Ajuri have in the service delivery efforts of the ruling party. He cited achievements in infrastructure, access to clean water, electrification, education, and healthcare services in the constituency.

Other politicians nominated unopposed so far include Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among, Speaker of Parliament and incumbent Bukedea District Woman MP, and Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the Health Minister and current Lira City Woman MP. These unopposed candidates will skip the July 16th internal party elections and proceed directly to the 2026 general elections to face candidates from other political parties.

In Fort Portal City, Patrick Kamulindwa has been nominated to contest as the NRM flag bearer for Central Division Constituency. Kamulindwa is the former National Chairperson of NRM District Election Officers and a long-serving Kabarole District Election Officer. Kamulindwa, who resigned his post last month to join the race, said the time to liberate Fort Portal is now.

He promised transformative ideas focusing on agro-cottage industries, improved service delivery, and revitalizing Mugahinga Regional Hospital. He also pledged to partner with external development agencies and local organizations to improve livelihoods in the city.

Although his supporters were blocked from accessing the nomination venue, their jubilation was audible outside, prompting Dr. Tanga Odoi to repeat the nomination details for clarity.

Meanwhile, in Mubende Municipality, Masembe Deo Mujabi also secured his nomination. He criticized the current MP for absenteeism and failure to establish local offices for community engagement. Masembe decried the persistent lack of basic services such as clean water and electricity.

“People are still sharing water sources with animals,” he said, “and many areas remain in darkness despite residents paying taxes.” Masembe, who resides in Mubende, expressed optimism that voters would support a candidate who lives among them and understands their everyday challenges.

The NRM nomination exercise for Parliamentary, Mayoral, and LC5 District Chairperson flag bearer positions will continue until June 30, 2025, ahead of the internal elections scheduled for July 16. NRM Legal Department officials Enoch Barata and Anthony Bazira are overseeing the verification and scrutiny of nomination documents.

They have urged aspirants with missing paperwork or errors to make corrections before the deadline. While the first day saw a heavy turnout of aspiring candidates, the numbers have since tapered off—partly due to intermittent rain drizzles and most aspirants having rushed to file early and begin campaigning.

****

URN