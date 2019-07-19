Gov’t to set up Sh61bn employee management system

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has awarded a contract to build an integrated system for civil servants to a consortium of three companies.

Sybyl Limited (Uganda), hSenid Business Solutions PVT Ltd from India and Sybyl Kenya Limited will design, supply and help government implement the Integrated Government Human Capital Management System.

The entire contract will cost government Sh61.4bn shillings, inclusive of taxes that the companies will pay. This is according to documents published by Ministry of Finance on July 17, 2019.

According to the Ministry, the contract will comprise of reviewing government’s human resource management requirements of the sites for implementation.

They will also propose process improvement, the acquisition and implementation of an application package, supportive software including operating systems, databases, training and Support and maintenance.

“The implementation and management of the Integrated Government Human Capital Management System will be managed by the Ministry of Public Service.”

“Public Service is mandated to formulate, implement policies of Human resource management in the Public service and are process owners of Human Resource Management for Government of Uganda,” Finance says.

On its website, hSenid says the system they will design encompasses a structured approach from talent acquisition, nurturing, managing tenure life-cycle, compensation and benefits and smoother employee disengagement.

The company says it consists of over 30 functional modules that are seamlessly integrated to enhance visibility, empower decision support and enrich employee engagement.

The government has had problems with ghost employees in most agencies and departments who are paid billions of shillings annually.

It is hoped that the new system will track the employee from the time they enter civil service, their promotion and their departure.

The money to pay for the system is from a consortium of donors who are supporting the Public Financial Management (PFM) Reform Programme.

Others companies that had applied for the same contract are: Altab Africa ltd and CLS Ltd; KPMG and Kobby Technologies Ltd; Transnational Computer Technology Ltd and Next Solutions Uganda Ltd (Joint Venture); MFI Document Solutions and Sinam LLC; Techno Brain Global FZE, Popay Africa and Techno Brain TZ Ltd (JV).

*****

URN