Government to inject 3.5 billion shillings to construct Lango palace

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ugandan government has earmarked over 3 billion shillings into the construction of Lango complex building.

The 3.5 billion project will include an administration block, a cultural center and a palace for the cultural institution. The 18-month project has been a long outstanding pledge by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to the administration of Lango Cultural Foundation.

In July 2015, President Museveni halted the proposed construction to allow the Lango cultural leaders to resolve a leadership dispute. Although a year later, Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny, the Minister in charge of Northern Uganda disclosed that government was ready to start the construction work.

Back then, the Minister said the construction work to be done in phases would be funded under Peace, Recovery and Development Plan-PRDP at a cost of 4.5 billion shillings.

However on February 20, 2021, Kwiyucwiny while attending the ground breaking ceremony disclosed that government has earmarked 3.5 billion shillings for the work. This will be done with support from the Office of the Prime Minister- OPM.

Kwiyocwiny explained that the construction that is now being undertaken by CMD Investment Limited had stalled for many years due to a number of challenges including cultural institutional conflicts.

“And this is because the history of support to cultural institution started with the Acholi cultural leaders where the president brought them home from displacement camps and constructed for them homes. When it came to Lango, it was different because of their tradition, how they get their chiefs, it is not hereditary, it became complicated.” She said.

Adding that “After a long discussion, we agreed that let’s make something which brings all of us together and that is why the cultural center and the administration block came about.”

She further explained that the center should not only be used for promoting cultural norms and beliefs but skills as well.

Meanwhile Jacob Oulanyah, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament who represented the president at the function warned the leadership of Lango Cultural institution against conflicts.

“If there is any tribe in the country that has lost their culture is Lango. I was expecting the Lango tradition dance like ikoce, otule onyo myel tong. Dear paramount chief, I think the biggest responsibility of this center being constructed is for reviving the Lango traditional culture.”

Eng. James Ajal, the Prime Minister Lango Cultural foundation said he is very excited about the project. Ajal explained that with the construction work in progress, the cultural institution will be able to implement their 5-year development plan.

He also seized the opportunity to remind the minister about a pledge towards the institution’s office operation saying it’s about time the pledge is fulfilled.

*****

URN