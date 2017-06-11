THIS WEEK: Government sets minimum wage at Shs130, 000

The government has proposed a new monthly minimum wage for workers pegged at Shs136,000, a decision that is hoped to reduce the exploitation of low-end workers especially house helps who earn as little as Shs50,000 per month.

In East Africa, Uganda has been the only country without a minimum wage for its workers and has been under pressure to implement the policy.

Chris Kanya, the chairperson of the minimum wage advisory board at the ministry of gender, said the board carefully weighed the arguments for and against minimum wages in developed and third world countries before setting the threshold.

In July 2015, cabinet approved the appointment of the minimum wages advisory board to study and advise government on the modalities of the minimum wage.

