Government buys vehicles for traditional and cultural leaders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vice President Jessica Alupo has presided over the handover of vehicles to Uganda’s gazetted cultural leaders, an initiative that the government says is aimed at enhancing their capacity to mobilise communities for peace, unity, and socio-economic transformation.

Officials of the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, who organised the handover at Kololo in Kampala today, said the event marks a significant milestone in strengthening the partnership between government and cultural institutions.

Alupo acknowledged the pivotal role cultural leaders play in preserving Uganda’s heritage, promoting social cohesion, and supporting government development programmes.

She encouraged cultural leaders to continue fostering peace and unity within their communities and to actively support government efforts ahead of the upcoming 2026 elections.

Reading a message from President Museveni, the Vice President highlighted the President’s recognition of the restoration of cultural institutions as an acknowledgement of the foresight of Uganda’s ancestors.

“These ancestors united numerous clans into kingdoms such as Buganda, Bunyoro, and Ankole, fostering cooperation and reducing conflict, thereby laying the foundation for Uganda’s enduring peace and stability,” Museveni said.

President Museveni’s message further emphasised the importance of cultural institutions as custodians of Uganda’s rich languages, customs, and traditions, which are vital to national identity and unity.

“The government remains committed to protecting cultural heritage sites and promoting cultural tourism as part of its broader development agenda.”

The President also praised cultural leaders as key partners in mobilising citizens for social and economic development, applauding their contributions to education, health, and household income improvements.

The vehicles handed over are intended to facilitate their mobility, enabling them to reach all parts of their kingdoms and support government initiatives such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga wealth creation programmes.

Vice President Alupo congratulated the cultural leaders on receiving the vehicles and wished them continued success in their efforts to foster national unity and drive sustainable development.

Umukuuka among beneficiaries

Umukuuka wa Bugisu Information, Media, and Communications Minister Uweshirifa Alfred Geresom Musamali confirmed that Uwelukoosi Umukuuka wa Bugisu, Sir Jude Mike Mudoma, was one of 15 traditional and cultural leaders who today received an executive car and a purpose-built security detail vehicle.

Musamali pointed out that ever since Uwelukoosi Mudoma took office in August 2023 following the death of Sir Bob Mushikori, he had been constrained in travelling to mobilize his people by inappropriate and inadequate means of transport.

A government monthly package that should have helped facilitate Umukuuka in mobilizing his people for development was not available due to court cases over the election process through which Uwelukoosi Mudoma came to office. No funding has ever been released. It was not immediately clear if arrears would also be paid.

Musamali quoted Uwelukoosi Mudoma as expressing gratitude to the government for the gesture and pledging to use the vehicles to intensify community mobilization in Bugisu as well as among the Bamasaaba elsewhere.

“These vehicles will enable us to reach deeper into our communities, spread messages of unity, development, and culture and actively support government programs at the grassroots,” Musamali quoted Uwelukoosi Mudoma as saying.

Among the other leaders, gazetted or regazetted early this year by Gender, Labour and Social Development Minister Betty Amongi for the Traditional Leaders Enhancement Programme, are Emorimori Papa Sande Emolot of the Iteso Cultural Union, Kwar Adhola Moses Owor of the Adhola Cultural Institution (TACI), the Kyabazinga of Busoga William Gabula Nadiope and the Won Nyaci of Lango Dr Michael Odongo Okune.

However, sources said Kabaka wa Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi did not attend or send anybody to pick up on his behalf the two vehicles, saying he is “well-looked after by his subjects.” Kabaka has previously declined to pick up the monthly pay cheque which was until last FY pegged at UGX5m.

Internet sources say a new Land Cruiser Prado costs between UGX450m and UGX750 in Kampala depending on specifications while a new purpose-built security pickup is about UGX350m in Kampala. So, it is estimated that each leader received a package of about UGX1bn, making a total cost to the Consolidated Fund of UGX15bn.