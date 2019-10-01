Golden Girl Nakaayi picks her medal and $60,000 cheque

🇺🇬 Medal ceremony

⏭ 800M Final – Nakaayi 1st (GOLD)

✳Prize Money (tax free in Uganda)

1st $60,000

2nd $30,000

3rd $20,000

4th $15,000

5th $10,000

6th $6,000

7th $5,000

8th $4,000

RANK COUNTRY G S B TOTAL 1 UNITED STATES 6 7 2 15 2 PR OF CHINA 2 3 3 8 3 JAMAICA 2 2 0 4 4 KENYA 2 0 2 4 5 ETHIOPIA 1 2 0 3 6 SWEDEN 1 1 0 2 7 NORWAY 1 0 0 1 7 JAPAN 1 0 0 1 7 UGANDA 1 0 0 1 7 NETHERLANDS 1 0 0 1 7 AUSTRALIA 1 0 0 1 12 BAHRAIN 0 1 1 2 12 POLAND 0 1 1 2 14 UKRAINE 0 1 0 1 14 PORTUGAL 0 1 0 1 14 G BRITAIN & N.I. 0 1 0 1 14 BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA 0 1 0 1 18 CANADA 0 0 3 3 19 GERMANY 0 0 1 1 19 GREECE 0 0 1 1 19 BURKINA FASO 0 0 1 1 19 ITALY 0 0 1 1 19 QATAR 0 0 1 1 19 NAMIBIA 0 0 1 1 19 COTE D’IVOIRE 0 0 1 1 19 AUSTRIA 0 0 1 1 19 CUBA 0 0 1 1

Doha, Qatar | AFP | Uganda’s national anthem was played at the athletics World Championships for the first time since 2013, when new World 800m champion Halimah Nakaayi was crowned today.

It was the Olympic hero Stephen Kiprotich who put Uganda back on the map with his marathon gold in Moscow 2013, seven years after the historic first gold by Dorcus Inzikuru, Helsinki 2005 in the 3000m steeplechase.

Victory in the Worlds comes with a top prize of $60,000 that Uganda Revenue Authority has confirmed will not be taxed. In a tweet, they quoted Section 21 of the Income Tax Act on awards received by a sports person as a reward from winning or participating in a sports competition.

“Congratulations #HalimaNakaayi. She shocked the world with victory in Doha, but what shouldn’t shock you is the fact that she is going to dance all the way to the bank ” URA said in a tweet.

Nakaayi, 24, timed her race Monday to perfection moving onto the shoulder of leader Ajee Wilson of the US on the bend before kicking for home down the stretch.

It however required a national record before she could take gold in 1min 58.04sec, with the fast-finishing Raevyn Rogers of the United States taking silver in 1:58.18. Nakaayi held the previous mark of 1:58.39 set last year in France.

It is only the second World Championship athletics medal by a Ugandan woman, the first having been Dorcus Inzikuru’s gold in the 3000m steeplechase 14 years ago in Helsinki.

With Winnie Nanyondo in fourth place, it is also Uganda’s best performance ever in a single race of the World Championships. Nakaayi takes the top prize of $60,000 (tax free) while Nanyondo won $15,000.

Uganda had until tonight only won 2 Gold medals by Inzikuru Helsinki 2005 and Stephen Kiprotich Moscow 2013; 2 Silvers by Davis Kamoga Athens 1997 and Joshua Cheptegei 2017, and Bronzes by Moses Kipsiro Osaka 2007 and Solomon Mutai in Beijing.

Uganda’s other gold medal favourite Joshua Cheptegei (left) will run the 10,000m on the final day October 6, a day after Stephen Kiprotich in the marathon.

Kiprotich returns for his third World Athletics Championships marathon – an event at which he stormed to Gold in Moscow in 2013. This was a year after becoming the first Ugandan to win Olympic Gold since John Akii Bua, at London 2012.

Wednesday

Women’s 1500m S Winnie Nanyondo | Esther Chebet

Women’s 5000m F Sarah Chebet

Thursday

Men’s 1500m H Ronald Musagala

Women’s 1500m F Winnie Nanyondo | Esther Chebet

Friday

Men’s 1500m S Ronald Musagala

3000m Steeplechase F Ben Kiplagat | Albert Chemutai | Abel Sikowu

Saturday

Marathon F – Stephen Kiptrotich | Fred Musobo | Solomon Mutai