Girls urged to embrace ICT for community development

ARUA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Girls, especially those in secondary schools, have been challenged to acquire skills in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to help solve challenges in their communities.

This call was made during the International Girls in ICT Day 2025 commemoration at Muni National Teachers College in Arua, where five schools from Arua District and Arua City showcased innovative ICT-based approaches to addressing local problems.

The event brought together officials from the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), local leaders, and educators, all of whom emphasized the importance of equipping girls with digital skills to secure a better future.

Joseph Katerega, the in-charge of the UCC Masindi Regional Office, urged girls to leverage existing ICT infrastructure and opportunities to build their knowledge and contribute solutions to community needs. He emphasized the need to nurture the innate talents of young women through ICT training.

Salim Komakech, the Resident City Commissioner of Arua, noted that girls have the potential to use ICT to create wealth and transform their lives. He encouraged them to adopt technology and innovation to take advantage of the evolving digital economy.

Alfred Okuonzi, the LCV Chairman of Arua District, echoed the call, emphasizing that strengthening ICT capacity among young girls is key to tapping into global economic opportunities.

The International Girls in ICT Day is commemorated annually during the fourth week of April. This year’s celebrations focused on empowering girls through digital innovation and were held under the theme: “Leadership.” Participating schools included Ediofe Girls SS, Logiri Girls SS, Arua Public SS, Muni Girls SS, and Arua SS.

Each of the schools received certificates in recognition of their innovative ICT projects. Arua SS, which emerged the overall best in the presentations, will go on to represent the West Nile region at the national Girls in ICT competitions scheduled for April 24 in Nakawa.

****

URN