Ghanaian ministers among 8 killed in helicopter crash

ACCRA, GHANA | Xinhua | The Ghanaian government has confirmed that eight people, including two senior ministers, were killed in a military helicopter crash on Wednesday.

Minister of Defense Edward Kofi Omane Boamah and Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation Murtala Muhammed were killed in the crash, Julius Debrah, chief of staff at the Presidency, announced at a press briefing.

“I have the unpleasant duty to announce a national tragedy involving the crash of a military helicopter this morning around the Adansi area in the Ashanti Region,” Debrah said.

Other victims include Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Muniru Mohammed Limuna, National Vice Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress Samuel Sarpong, and Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate.

Three crew members onboard, namely Peter Bafemi Anala, Manin Twum-Ampadu, and Ernest Addo Mensah, were also confirmed deceased.

“The president and government extend our condolences and sympathies to the families of our comrades and servicemen who died in service to the country,” Debrah added.

As the country mourns, the government has ordered all national flags to be flown at half-mast until further notice. ■