Ghana to resume international flights amid COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced here on Sunday that the country is going to resume international flights on Sept.1 after a nearly five-month suspension.

In the meantime, the West African country’s land and sea entry points would remain closed, the president said.

Akufo-Addo said in his latest COVID-19 nationwide broadcast that each traveler coming into the country would be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test result from a certified laboratory in their countries of origin.

“Each passenger arriving at the Kotoka International Airport will undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport terminal, at a fee to be borne by the passenger. The test result will be available within 30 minutes,” Akufo-Addo added.

He said the government would ensure that the gradual easing of restrictions, including the reopening of airports, does not lead to the importation or resurgence of the virus.

Ghana has recorded 44,205 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 276 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in March.

XINHUA