Ggaba Tragedy: Police submit case file to DPP

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Uganda Police Force has completed investigations into the Ggaba kindergarten killing case and submitted the file of charges against Christopher Okello Onyum, the murder suspect, to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for perusal and guidance before he is arraigned in court.

Addressing Journalists at the Police Headquarters Naguru, Assistant Commissioner of Police-ACP Kituuma Rusoke, the Police Spokesperson, said part of CID investigations are complete, and Christopher Okello Onyum’s file has been submitted to DPP for guidance before court appearance.

Police are also acknowledged investigating other murder links of the suspect, allegedly committed in 2019 before he left the country. A video circulating on social media shows a woman claiming her one-year-old son was murdered by the suspect; case file 003/19 reportedly missing at CID.

“We’re investigating how the suspect was handled, and if any lapses allowed him to evade accountability earlier, those responsible will be held accountable to ensure justice for the victims,” Kituuma said.

He declined to mention the outcomes of the interrogation of the suspect regarding his motive for attacking and killing the four toddlers. Kituuma said that whatever he said in his statement, he will answer in court for taking lives.

The suspect’s father allegedly told police his son had mental challenges in the past and was taken out of the country for treatment. Without revealing the status of the mental examination, Kituuma confirmed a mental check saying it is part of their procedures, with outcomes to be revealed in court.

“The question of whether he’s been examined on his mental state, I guess so, because that’s a standard procedure. There are several things done before a suspect goes to court. But I’m telling you, he’ll be taken to court and held accountable,” Kituuma said.

During the prayer service for the deceased children at Ggaba Community Church, State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Balaam Barugahare described claims of the suspect’s mental illness as “disturbing”, questioning how someone could plan and execute the attack on toddlers if mentally ill.

“We’ve heard claims of mental illness, but how could someone with that condition plan and execute such a heinous act? He had a phone with a password, rented an apartment, and bought knives .This needs full investigation. He could be linked to other murders of our Children who disappear in unclear circumstances.” Balaam said.

On Thursday, Christopher Okello Onyu posed as a parent, paid 180,000 shillings to enroll children, and attacked toddlers at Ggaba Early Childhood Development Center, killing four: Keisha Agenrwot, Ryan Odeke, Gideon Etuku, and Ignatius Sseruyange. He was rescued from a mob by police and UPDF soldiers and is held at Kabalagala Police Division.