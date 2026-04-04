Ggaba schools to remain closed after deadly attack

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Ggaba Early Childhood Development Centre and its sister schools will remain closed following a government directive after the tragic killing of four children. The closure follows Thursday’s incident in which a man identified as Christopher Okello Onyu, 34, reportedly stormed the kindergarten armed with knives and fatally stabbed four toddlers, an attack that has left the country in shock and grief.

While visiting the scene on Friday, State Minister for Higher Education John Chrysestom Muyingo ordered the immediate closure of the nursery school, along with Maranatha Primary School and Maranatha Secondary School, both operated by Ggaba Community Church.

“In line with guidance from security agencies and the Makindye Education Office, I direct that parents must immediately collect their children from the nursery, primary, and secondary schools; Day Care Management must also submit a full report on the events leading to the children’s deaths while giving statements to police; and the centre must close immediately until further notice,” Muyingo said.

The minister assured the public that the government is conducting thorough investigations into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. “The review’s findings will guide stronger security measures in all schools, to better protect our children and prevent future tragedies,” he added.

The Ministry of Education clarified that the affected schools are fully registered with the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and have previously undergone inspection. Muyingo noted that the institutions will only reopen after investigative bodies provide satisfactory reports.

Jacqueline Sewava, spokesperson for Ggaba Community Church, said a special service will be held on Monday to honor the deceased children. Sources close to the investigation indicated that by Friday, the suspect—currently detained at Kabalagala Police Station—had not yet provided concrete information to Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) detectives.

Meanwhile, some of the victims’ bodies had already been handed over to grieving families for burial. The government has pledged to provide psychological support to affected pupils, teachers, and school staff, as well as assistance to the bereaved families.