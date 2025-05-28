Germany rejects Uganda’s accusation of ambassdor’s involvement in subversive activities

BERLIN, GERMANY | Xinhua | Germany on Monday rejected Uganda’s accusation that its ambassador was involved in “subversive activities,” calling it “absurd and baseless.”

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, German Federal Foreign Office spokesperson Kathrin Deschauer said there was no formalized military cooperation with Uganda.

The Ugandan military said Sunday that it has suspended all defense and military cooperation with Germany in response to “credible intelligence reports” that German Ambassador to Uganda Mathias Schauer is actively engaged in subversive activities in the country.

Deschauer noted that Germany was not aware of any background or context that could explain such allegations. ■