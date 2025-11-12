German travel partners given a feel of Uganda’s tourism potential

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Embassy of the Republic of Uganda in Berlin, in collaboration with the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), has concluded a ten-day familiarization trip for twelve (12) German travel trade partners. The initiative, themed “Experience Uganda, the Pearl of Africa,” aimed to showcase Uganda’s rich tourism potential, cultural diversity, and investment opportunities.

Led by Uganda’s Ambassador to Germany, Stephen Mubiru, the delegation explored leading tourism attractions and community-driven projects across the country. Key highlights included a visit to Zziwa Rhino Sanctuary, recently recognized for its baby rhino naming campaign—an emblem of Uganda’s commitment to wildlife conservation and sustainable tourism.

The group also experienced the vibrant culture of Buganda at Ewaffe Cultural Village, a women- and family-led enterprise that embodies community tourism and cultural preservation. The visit underscored Uganda’s commitment to promoting inclusive and authentic tourism experiences that empower local communities.

Ambassador Mubiru noted that the tour formed part of Uganda’s broader Economic and Commercial Diplomacy Strategy aimed at attracting more German tourists, boosting exports, and encouraging investment.

“Germany remains one of Uganda’s top source markets. Through initiatives like this, we are deepening collaboration and creating new opportunities for mutual growth,” Ambassador Mubiru said.

Currently, Uganda receives over 28,000 German tourists annually, with a target to increase this figure to 40,000 through strategic promotion and localized marketing, including the translation of tourism materials into German.

Stilson Muhwezi, First Secretary in the Ministry’s Public Diplomacy Department, reaffirmed Uganda’s commitment to supporting missions abroad under the Economic and Commercial Diplomacy Programme, aimed at enhancing tourism and trade promotion.

The Embassy expressed gratitude to all partners who supported the trip, including the Uganda Tourism Board, Uganda Wildlife Authority, Church Hill Safaris, Wild Jungle Safaris, and Chimpundu Lodge Kibale for their exceptional hospitality and logistical support.

The successful completion of this familiarization trip marks another milestone in strengthening Uganda–Germany relations through tourism, conservation, and cultural exchange.