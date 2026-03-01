German Chancellor Merz visits robot company during China trip

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited Chinese humanoid robot company Unitree Robotics and watched boxing and martial arts performances of robots

HANGZHOU | Xinhua | German Chancellor Friedrich Merz took the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class for a test ride in Beijing on Thursday morning, experiencing the intelligent assisted driving system during his official visit to China.

“This is amazing. I think it’s one of the future technologies for mobility,” Merz said after the experience, commending the close cooperation between German manufacturers and Chinese technology.

Mercedes-Benz has established a comprehensive local footprint and cooperation network spanning its entire industrial chain in China, the company said in a press release on Thursday. Its Chinese R&D team is playing an increasingly crucial role within Mercedes-Benz’s global R&D network, the statement notes.

Merz’s official visit to China took place on Feb. 25 and 26. Visiting companies from both countries and promoting practical cooperation were key items on his Thursday agenda.

Merz arrived in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province, on Thursday noon. At Unitree Robotics, he watched humanoid robots performing different tasks and was impressed by their agile movements.

Merz’s visit reflects Germany’s strong interest in China’s technological innovation, said Wang Xingxing, founder and CEO of Unitree, who noted the vast potential of the German market and expressed hope for deeper cooperation in the robotics sector.

Merz also visited Siemens High Voltage Circuit Breaker Co. Ltd., Hangzhou, where he learned about the development of German-funded enterprises in China.

Executives from approximately 30 leading German companies in sectors such as automotives, chemicals, biopharmaceuticals, machinery and the circular economy accompanied Merz on his visit. More than ten commercial agreements were reached, sending a clear signal of deepening pragmatic cooperation.

As his trip concluded, Merz said he was leaving China with deep impressions of the country, and noted that Germany and China enjoy good cooperation and also face challenges that they need to address together. ■